Iraq denies normalization of relations with Israel

SHAFQANA- The Iraqi presidency on Tuesday evening issued a statement denying remarks attributed to President Barham Salih that Baghdad was ready to sign an agreement to normalize relations with Israel.

Some media outlets today quoted Iraqi President Barham Salih as saying that Baghdad, in coordination with the Palestinians, wanted to sign an agreement to normalize relations with the Israeli regime.

The Iraqi presidency issued a statement this evening denying the news. “We emphasize that everything in this news is completely inaccurate and fabricated,” the statement said.

“We call on the news media and cyberspace activists to be careful in publishing any news and to receive the news from its official sources, as the publication of such news without paying attention to the content, and its publishers will only result in tension and chaos in Iraq” the statement continued.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian translated by Shafaqna English