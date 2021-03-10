Date :Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 | Time : 03:10 |ID: 202393 | Print

El-Zakzaky’s ‘secret trial’ adjourned to March 31

SHAFAQNA- A Kaduna State High Court has adjourned the “secret trial“ of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, until March 31. Justice Gideon Kurada, who presided at the resume of the trial of the IMN leader, adjourned until March 31 to allow the prosecution to close its case.

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

