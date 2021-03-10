What are the indicators of hypocrisy according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/prophet.jpg 143 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-10 10:33:122021-03-10 10:33:12What are the indicators of hypocrisy according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: There are three characteristics which if exist in anyone, that person is a Monafiq (hypocrite), even if such a person fasts and prays (performs Salaat/Salaah) and assumes to be a Muslim. These characteristics are:
- The one who whenever is considered to be trustworthy, betrays that trust.
- When speaks, he/she lies.
- When promises, reneges on that promise [1].
