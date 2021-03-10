Date :Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 | Time : 10:33 |ID: 202422 | Print

What are the indicators of hypocrisy according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: There are three characteristics which if exist in anyone, that person is a Monafiq (hypocrite), even if such a person fasts and prays (performs Salaat/Salaah) and assumes to be a Muslim. These characteristics are:

  1. The one who whenever is considered to be trustworthy, betrays that trust.
  2. When speaks, he/she lies.
  3. When promises, reneges on that promise [1].

[1] Al-Kafi, Vol. 2, page 290.

