What are the indicators of hypocrisy according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: There are three characteristics which if exist in anyone, that person is a Monafiq (hypocrite), even if such a person fasts and prays (performs Salaat/Salaah) and assumes to be a Muslim. These characteristics are:

The one who whenever is considered to be trustworthy, betrays that trust. When speaks, he/she lies. When promises, reneges on that promise [1].

[1] Al-Kafi, Vol. 2, page 290.