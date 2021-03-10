Israeli forces arrest the Preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque again

SHAFAQNA- The Head of the Palestinian Islamic Supreme Council and the Preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque was arrested for the second time by the Israeli regime’s intelligence forces and police.

Israeli forces this morning (Wednesday) raided the home of Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, the Head of the Palestinian Islamic Supreme Council, and the Preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Al-Sawana, and arrested him again.

Sheikh Sabri’s family stated that the Israeli regime’s intelligence and police forces arrested him after the siege of his family home and transferred him for interrogation without specifying the reason for his detention or the location of his transfer.

Meanwhile, the forces of the Israeli regime had previously arrested and summoned the head of the Supreme Islamic Council of Palestine and the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque several times and removed him from this Mosque.

