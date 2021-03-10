Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Musa Kadhim (A.S) in Kadhimiya +Photos

SHAFAQNA- A large number of believers today (Wednesday) celebrated the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Musa ibn Ja’far al-Kadhim (A.S) in the holy shrine of the Imam in the city of Kadhimiya, north of Baghdad.

The anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Kadhim (A.S) was celebrated with the presence of a large number of pilgrims who had traveled to the city of Kadhimiya from different regions.

The ceremony was held under strict security measures and in compliance with health protocols.

From a few days ago, the pilgrims of bāb al-ḥawāʾij, Imam Musa Kadhim (A.S), have been moving towards the shrine of the Imam in Al-Kadhimayn to participate in the anniversary of his martyrdom.

The number of pilgrims of Imam Musa Kadhim (A.S) reached its peak today (Wednesday) and a large number of pilgrims entered this city.

It is worth mentioning that the pilgrims of Imam Musa ibn Ja’far (A.S) were targeted by a terrorist attack a few days ago.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English