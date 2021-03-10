Date :Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 | Time : 16:39 |ID: 202493 | Print

Pope Francis: Meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani will not be forgotten

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis praised the historic trip to Iraq in his weekly public meeting.

“After this trip, my soul is filled with gratitude. Thanks be to God and all those who made this journey possible,” Pope said. He also thanked the Iraqi President, government, bishops, as well as all priests, believers and religious officials, and said that his meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani will not be forgotten.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

Pope Francis feelings toward the Grand Ayatollah Sistani: “He is a beacon of light, a wise man, a man of God”+Video

Statement of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office about meeting with Pope Francis: Great religious and spiritual leaders must play a role in preventing catastrophes

Statement by Holy See Press Office regarding visit of Pope Francis with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf/multilingual statement

