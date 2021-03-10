Pope Francis: Meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani will not be forgotten

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis praised the historic trip to Iraq in his weekly public meeting.

“After this trip, my soul is filled with gratitude. Thanks be to God and all those who made this journey possible,” Pope said. He also thanked the Iraqi President, government, bishops, as well as all priests, believers and religious officials, and said that his meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani will not be forgotten.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English