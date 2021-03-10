Iran’s official: Ayatollah Sistani’s sapience in meeting with the Catholic leader of the world is admirable

SHAFAQNA- The Deputy Head of Supreme Leader’s Office for Communication and International Affairs of Iran praised the wisdom of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in his meeting with the world’s Catholic leaders and described Ayatollah Sistani’s wise stance as a source of honor for Islam.

Ayatollah Mohsen Qomi in a meeting with a group of officials of cultural institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, referring to Ayatollah Sistani’s emphasis on important international issues in this historic meeting, including the occupation of Al-Quds Al- Sharif, said: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s emphasis refuted the conspiracy to normalize relations with the occupying regime in Jerusalem.

He added: “Ayatollah Sistani’s expression of dissatisfaction with the situation of poverty, deprivation, discrimination and sanctions, and emphasizing that religious leaders must act responsibly, can be a clear example of the Qur’anic teaching of the word “sawa” among the followers and leaders of the Abrahamic religions, which we must wait for its results.”

The Deputy Head of Supreme Leader’s Office for Communication and International Affairs of Iran said: “The historical memory of Shiism, especially the Najaf area, is witnessing vigilant and conversant leaders who have shone well in different periods of history and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said in recent years that Ayatollah Sistani shines in Najaf.”

Referring that the Catholic leader of the world, appreciated Ayatollah Sistani’s strategy of protecting the lives of the people and Christians, he expressed hope that obstacles to cooperation between Islam and Christianity, including Islamophobia and Shiaphobia in Western countries, would be removed and with the cooperation of the true followers of Islam and Christianity, we will witness the improvement of the situation of the deprived people in the world and the change of the oppressive conditions that govern it.

