Astan of Imam Hussein (A.S) Holy Shrine publishes booklet on Quranic Projects

Muhammad Baqer al-Mansouri, an official with the center, said the booklet offers information on the Quranic projects and programs implemented by the Dar-ol-Quran Center since 2009.

It also introduces the center’s other activities in cultural, media, educational and academic fields, he added. The booklet will help Quranic personalities, institutes and centers in Iraq and elsewhere to learn about the Dar-ol-Quran Center’s activities, he went on to say.

It will be unveiled this week on the occasion of Eid al-Mabaath, which falls on Thursday. Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein. There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.