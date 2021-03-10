Rouhani,UK Prime Minister discuss JCPOA

President Rouhani made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, terming the US’ move as a major violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka JCPOA, and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

He went on to say that Washington’s move should not be praised or left unpunished.The international cooperation, due to the former US president’s policies, has been damaged, President Rouhani underlined.

He stated that the UN and Security Council have not carried out their missions impartially, adding that it is the right time to settle the demerit.

The US administration claims to be interested in the return and implementation of the JCPOA, while it has so far taken no real action, President Rouhani pointed out.

Major states indebted to Iran are releasing frozen funds, he said, adding that the UK has not yet made any practical progress in repaying Iran’s 40-year-old debt, he further added.

Iran is suspicious of the recent attacks on coalition bases in Iraq, he said, adding that “we have called on the Iraqi government to investigate the issue”.

President Rouhani described the prolongation of the humanitarian catastrophe and the lack of serious moves by the international bodies to prevent the clear violation of human rights and the continuation of genocide in Yemen as the catastrophe of the century.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for his part, said that parties to the JCPOA want to preserve the deal. “We should all work to find solutions” to get the JCPOA participants back to their commitments and show good faith in this regard, he added. Johnson promised to repay the debts of its country to Iran, urging Iran’s role in restoring peace and stability in the region.