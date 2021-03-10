US should take first step to return to nuclear deal: Zarif

Speaking in a ceremony held on the occasion of Iranian National Arbor Day (March 5), Zarif said that the US itself has left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and should take the first step to return to the deal.

Former US President Donald Trump’s administration once confirmed that Iran has been committed to the JCPOA and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the same thing in five reports.

They should first solve the problem, he said, adding that if the problem is mistrust, it is actually Iran’s lack of trust in the West that has never appropriately implemented the JCPOA.

They need to solve this, and then as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said, Iran will implement the deal.