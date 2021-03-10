UN food agency chief : Yemen is the worst place on earth

SHAFAQNA-The head of the United Nations food agency after a recent visit to Yemen said that the war-ravaged country was “hell” and “the worst place on Earth”.

David Beasley told The Associated Press that he saw children on the brink of death when he visited a malnutrition ward in a hospital in Yemen’s capital city of Sanaa this week.

“In a children’s wing or ward of a hospital, you know you normally hear crying, and laughter. There’s no crying, there’s no laughter, there’s dead silence,” he said while speaking to the AP from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“I went from room to room, and literally, children that in any other place in the world would be fine, they’d might get a little sick but they’d get recovered, but not here.” According to Beasley, the world must wake up to the plight of the Yemeni people, particularly its youngest, The Hill reported.