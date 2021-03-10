Date :Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 | Time : 22:07 |ID: 202542 | Print

Video: Ritual of playing timpani in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine on night of Mab’ath

SHAFAQNA- The ritual of playing timpani was held on the night of Mab’ath (the Day of Destiny) of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

