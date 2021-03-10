https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/D45F1559-7DB6-4249-8E0C-B54B223533B8.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-10 22:07:492021-03-10 22:07:49Video: Ritual of playing timpani in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine on night of Mab'ath
Video: Ritual of playing timpani in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine on night of Mab’ath
SHAFAQNA- The ritual of playing timpani was held on the night of Mab’ath (the Day of Destiny) of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A).
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!