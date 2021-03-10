Date :Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 | Time : 23:32 |ID: 202549 | Print

Holy Quran donated to a newly built Mosque in Egypt by Christian delegation+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: A delegation from two churches in Egypt’s eastern city of Esna attended the inauguration of a new mosque in the city.

The delegation, comprising pastors and members of the two churches, gifted a copy of the Holy Quran to the head of the city’s Awqaf (endowment) department during the ceremony.

Their participation at the event was meant to send a message of fraternity and unity among Egyptians, they said, according to al-Masry al-Youm website.

The head of the Awqaf department hailed the Christian’s presence in the launch of the mosque and said it shows all Egyptians are united.

Egypt is a country in North Africa with a population of around 100 million.

Muslims account for around 90 percent of the country’s total population and about ten percent of the population is Christian.

