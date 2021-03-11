https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-11 10:31:172021-03-11 10:31:17Can the fish caught by non-Muslims be eaten by Muslims? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Can the fish caught by non-Muslims be eaten by Muslims? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating fish which is caught by non-Muslims.
Question: Is eating the fish caught by non-Muslims in non-Islamic countries Halal?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If you know it (the fish) has scales and has been caught alive from the water and died outside the water, (then) it is Halal.
Source: leader.ir
