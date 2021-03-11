Date :Thursday, March 11th, 2021 | Time : 10:31 |ID: 202573 | Print

Can the fish caught by non-Muslims be eaten by Muslims? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating fish which is caught by non-Muslims.

Question: Is eating the fish caught by non-Muslims in non-Islamic countries Halal?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If you know it (the fish) has scales and has been caught alive from the water and died outside the water, (then) it is Halal.

Source: leader.ir

