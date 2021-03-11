Who is the true follower of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that a man came to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and said: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), there is a person who looks into his neighbours house, and if he is able to do Haram act, he will do so. The Prophet (PBUH) was angered and said: Bring that person to me. Another man who was there said: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), he claims to be your follower. The Prophet (PBUH) said: Do not say that person is our follower, this is a lie. Our follower is the one who follows our ways and deeds, and the actions of the person whom you mentioned is not included in our actions and deeds [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 68, Page 155.