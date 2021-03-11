https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/prophet-2.jpg 285 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-11 10:35:162021-03-11 10:35:16Who is the true follower of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?
Who is the true follower of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that a man came to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and said: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), there is a person who looks into his neighbours house, and if he is able to do Haram act, he will do so. The Prophet (PBUH) was angered and said: Bring that person to me. Another man who was there said: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), he claims to be your follower. The Prophet (PBUH) said: Do not say that person is our follower, this is a lie. Our follower is the one who follows our ways and deeds, and the actions of the person whom you mentioned is not included in our actions and deeds [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 68, Page 155.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!