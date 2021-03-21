Najaf Ashraf: Last stages of constructing Lady Fatimah’s (S.A) courtyard library +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The library of the courtyard of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) besides the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) with a capacity of one million volumes of books is going through the last stages of construction.



According to the public relations of the Committee for the Reconstruction of Holy Sites, due to the long history of teaching and learning religious sciences in the city of Najaf Ashraf, the library complex of the courtyard of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) as one of the largest hubs of the world of Shia and Islamic sciences with different functions, has been designed by the professors of Shahid Beheshti University, in Tehran and the final stages of its construction are currently underway.



The library has five floors and includes an amphitheater, a meeting room and study rooms.

The building of library with an area of approximately 3700 square meters is located in the southern part of the courtyard of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A). Beautiful Iranian Islamic architecture and beautiful acrographies and plasterworks are the features of this project.

It is worth mentioning that the development plan of Alavi holy shrine attributed to Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) with a base of 220 thousand square meters, has two parts: pilgrimage and non-pilgrimage, by exploiting which, the historical shrine of Imam Ali (A.S), known as Atiq shrine, will be expanded more than 20 times.

