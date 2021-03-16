Independence Mosque; Symbol of tolerance with Churches in Indonesia +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Masjid Istiqlal, (Independence Mosque) is the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, located in Merdeka (Independence) Square in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. The construction of this mosque took 17 years.

The mosque was named “Istiqlal (Independence)” because its construction began after the independence of Indonesia from the Netherlands in 1949, and at that time an attempt was made to build a large mosque which deserves the name of Indonesia as the largest Islamic country.

The Independence Mosque with an area of ​​2,750 square meters and a height of 33 meters, and a capacity to welcome 200,000 worshipers, has become the largest mosque in Southeast Asia.

On February 22, 2021, the 43rd anniversary of the founding of the Independence Mosque in Jakarta was held in one’s presence and virtually, in which Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, delivered a speech.

He called the Independence Mosque the pride of Indonesian Muslims and said: “This mosque has stood firm since 1978 and has become a symbol of Indonesian Islamic civilization.”

The tunnel of Brotherhood between the Independence Mosque and the Church

The Indonesian vice president also praised the plan to build a tunnel connecting the Independence Mosque with the country’s Cathedral as a symbol of Christianity. The tunnel is a symbol of the peaceful coexistence and diversity of religions in Indonesia.

According to the Iranian Cultural Counselor in Indonesia, the construction of this tunnel is so important that Ma’ruf Amin has mentioned it as a symbol of tolerance in Indonesia, as well as solidarity and difference between the Indonesian people.

He also described the approach of mosques in Indonesia as propagating moderate Islam calling the operation of the Brotherhood Tunnel a historic event for Indonesia and the world.

The Istiqlal Mosque and the Cathedral of Jakarta had gained special fame and popularity in Indonesia for their cooperation in holding religious ceremonies such as Christmas and Eid al-Fitr and Muslims and Catholics have often shared the parking areas of mosques and churches for large ceremonies and participated in interfaith activities.

