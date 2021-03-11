ADVT: Women must play a more effective role in policy-making on terrorism

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of March 8th, the International Women’s Day, the “2nd Meeting of Empowerment of Women Victims of Terrorism; Necessity of the Future of Human Being”, held in Tehran, Iran.

The Association for the Defending Victims of Terrorism issued the following statement at the “2nd Meeting of Empowerment of Women Victims of Terrorism; Necessity of the Future of Human Being“:

Women victims of terrorism need to play a more effective role in counterterrorism policies

Women are the most important pillar of human society, which has the highest role in regulating society in the mother role, and the strength of this order specially depends on this exceptional human being of the creation.

Violence and extremism in recent decades have caused long-term and irreparable damages to this central pillar in the solidarity of societies, and the world’s long-term neglect of their effects on women has led to the transmission of those injuries to future generations and has left a cycle of suffering on human society.

For years, millions of dollars, pounds, and euros have been spent on counterterrorism plans around the world, often leading to the reproduction and continuation of violence and they have the least advantage in preventing catastrophes. Citiesdamaged by bombs and missiles in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Palestine are clear examples of the achievements of such plans for the people of these regions and human society.

8th March, International Women’s Day, is the reminder of the brutality and oppression of the American police in 1875 against women workers in New York City textile factories. It is an opportunity to remember the atrocities against women from that time which continues to the present time; from New York to Tehran, Baghdad, Kabul, Karachi, Beirut, Gaza, Damascus and other cities, which originated from Western intervention, especially the United States, and continues with greater intensity.

Countering violence and extremism is a family-basedstrategy whose symbols are women, especially traumatized women, who are opportunities for the plans to combat wickedness and insecurity, and theglobal programs should be developed to strengthen their role.

The Association for Defending Victims of Terrorism believes that women must play a more effective role in policy-making on terrorism and armed conflict around the world, and their voices must be heard and reinforced by the international and public organizations. Such a measure is a significant step towards empowerment of women and make the global plans more effective.