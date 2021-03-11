Celebration of Eid al-Maba’ath held at holy shrine of Imam Reza (A.S)

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Simultaneously with the Eid al-Maba’ath (prophetic mission of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh)), a ceremony was held in Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine for renaming a courtyard after the Great Prophet (pbuh) of Islam in the presence of the chief custodian of Astan Quds Razavi.

After the servants’ Naqqareh drumming, the glorious ceremony went on in the presence of Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda, representative of the Revolution’s Leader in Khorasan Razavi Province and the Friday prayer leader of Mashhad, Hoj Ahmad Marvi, AQR chief custodian, Ayatollah Hassan Alemi, a member of the Assembly of Experts, Mohammad Sadeq Motamedian, the Governor of Khorasan Razavi, and a group of pilgrims and neighbors of the holy shrine in accordance with pandemic health instructions.

Recitation of the inspiring verses of Quran, the special prayers of Imam Reza (AS), the ritual play and hymn were among the most important parts of the ceremony.

Ahmad Mousavi, the head of Khorasan Razavi Postal Service, in the unveiling ceremony of the stamp of the Great Prophet courtyard called it a very big event and an honor for Khorasan Razavi Province.

“Stamps are a symbol of civilization and culture of any country and are used as an ambassador for the culture. This stamp is a historical and honorary document for AQR, and we hope to be able to spread the culture and conduct of the great Prophet of Islam in the society,” he said.

Another program of this ceremony was the performance of the theater group “Jelveh Hashtom”, which in the form of a ritual play expressing the debates of Imam Reza (AS) in dialogue with different religions on prophetic mission of the Messenger of Allah.

At the end, the choir of the Minarets of Shrine performed a hymn entitled Peace be upon Muhammad in three languages of Persian, Arabic and English, and dedicated it to all the lovers and devotees of the family of Infallible Imams (pbuh) in the international arena.

