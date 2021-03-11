https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/164555702.jpg 854 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-11 15:58:392021-03-11 15:58:39Zarif bitterly criticizes US secretary of state for objection to take delivery of Iranian assets from South Korea
Zarif bitterly criticizes US secretary of state for objection to take delivery of Iranian assets from South Korea
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday bitterly criticized US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his objection to take delivery of Iranian assets from South Korea said that repeating Trump’s failed policy is not diplomacy.
Zarif wrote in his Tweeter account that “US claims it favors diplomacy; not Trump’s failed policy of “maximum pressure”.
“Yet @SecBlinken boasts abt blocking Korea from transferring our OWN money to the Swiss Channel—only used for food & meds,” he further noted.“Repeating the same policy won’t yield new results. Only way: #CommitActMeet,” he underlined.
