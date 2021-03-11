Date :Thursday, March 11th, 2021 | Time : 15:58 |ID: 202650 | Print

Zarif bitterly criticizes US secretary of state for objection to take delivery of Iranian assets from South Korea

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday bitterly criticized US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his objection to take delivery of Iranian assets from South Korea said that repeating Trump’s failed policy is not diplomacy.

Zarif wrote in his Tweeter account that “US claims it favors diplomacy; not Trump’s failed policy of “maximum pressure”.

“Yet @SecBlinken boasts abt blocking Korea from transferring our OWN money to the Swiss Channel—only used for food & meds,” he further noted.“Repeating the same policy won’t yield new results. Only way: #CommitActMeet,” he underlined.

You might also like
Iran’s Ghoochannejhad quits international duty
Iran to become major regional hub of manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines: Health Minister
Video: "US is not free for the black people"
Finland Supports INSTEX to maintain trade with Iran
Iran nuclear deal negotiator named for Biden State Department
Extremist ideologies promoted by Riyadh root of terrorism: Iran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *