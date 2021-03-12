Ilhan Omar presses Blinken on rejoining JCPOA

SHAFAQNA-Muslim US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar pressed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on rejoining the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Asked by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar why the US would not return to the deal as the country that nixed it first, Blinken said reviving the deal requires talks.

“You just can’t re-enter the deal by flipping a switch,” he said during his first appearance as secretary of state before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday. “We pulled out of the deal three years ago. So there are and there would be challenging issues to work through that require actually talking about it.”, according to MiddleEastEye

Rep. Ilhan Omar wrote on Twitter that “Diplomacy, not violence, should be at the center of our foreign policy. President Biden promised to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal. Today, I asked SecBlinken why the President has yet to follow through on this commitment.