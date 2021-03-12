Assassination of 90 religious scholars in past year in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The Ulema Council of Afghanistan announced that 90 religious scholars were killed in targeted assassinations in this country this year.

Maulvi Abdul Qadir Qant, the council’s chairman, warned the Taliban and the Afghan government to identify the perpetrators of the assassinations, otherwise they would face a serious backlash.

“Now we can not tolerate the indifference to these killings,” he said.

In the latest such incident, Maulvi Faiz Mohammad Fayez, the former head of Ulema Council of Kunduz province, and a professor at Kabul’s Darul Uloom, was killed by unknown gunmen yesterday.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English