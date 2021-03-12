Date :Friday, March 12th, 2021 | Time : 00:08 |ID: 202666 | Print

Assassination of 90 religious scholars in past year in Afghanistan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Ulema Council of Afghanistan announced that 90 religious scholars were killed in targeted assassinations in this country this year.

Maulvi Abdul Qadir Qant, the council’s chairman, warned the Taliban and the Afghan government to identify the perpetrators of the assassinations, otherwise they would face a serious backlash.

“Now we can not tolerate the indifference to these killings,” he said.

In the latest such incident, Maulvi Faiz Mohammad Fayez, the former head of Ulema Council of Kunduz province, and a professor at Kabul’s Darul Uloom, was killed by unknown gunmen yesterday.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
US and Taliban Sign Deal to End 19-year War
Taliban seize strategic area in northern Afghanistan
Taliban calls for talks with Afghan government
Afghanistan, Taliban, Al Qaeda,US At least 40 civilians killed at Afghan wedding party during a US-backed military raid gone wrong
At least 35 killed in Kabul car bomb blast by Taliban
At least 57 members of Afghan forces killed in clashes with Taliban
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *