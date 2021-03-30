https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/69C3AC50-8EA4-45BE-BA18-F5D7743E94E5.jpeg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-30 22:01:452021-03-30 22:01:45Photos: Engraving beautiful name of ‘Ali’ in Alawi (A.S) holy shrine
Photos: Engraving beautiful name of ‘Ali’ in Alawi (A.S) holy shrine
SHAFAQNA- The beautiful name of Imam Ali (A.S) is engraved on the door and wall of the holy shrine of Amir al-Mu’minin (A.S) in the city of Najaf Ashraf and has added to the beauties of this holy shrine.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!