Date :Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 | Time : 22:01 |ID: 202671 | Print

Photos: Engraving beautiful name of ‘Ali’ in Alawi (A.S) holy shrine

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The beautiful name of Imam Ali (A.S) is engraved on the door and wall of the holy shrine of Amir al-Mu’minin (A.S) in the city of Najaf Ashraf and has added to the beauties of this holy shrine.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Human issues are the main priority of the Supreme Authority
Martyrdom Anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah (S.A) at Imam Ali's (A.S) Holy Shrine + Photos
Fire in food and electrical storages in Najaf + Photos
Any claims of communication between Ruhollah Zam and Ayatollah Sistani or his office is untrue
The sharp rise in Corona patients in Iraq
Special security plan during Muharram 2020 in Najaf Ashraf
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *