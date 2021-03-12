Is the meat of an animal slaughtered by Non-Muslims Halal? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about the slaughter of an animal.

Question: I have heard that eating the meat of an animal slaughtered by a Jewish person is allowed; is this correct?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The slaughter (of an animal) by non-Muslims is not Halal; even if all other conditions (for becoming Halal) have been observed.

Source: leader.ir