Is the meat of an animal slaughtered by Non-Muslims Halal? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about the slaughter of an animal.
Question: I have heard that eating the meat of an animal slaughtered by a Jewish person is allowed; is this correct?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The slaughter (of an animal) by non-Muslims is not Halal; even if all other conditions (for becoming Halal) have been observed.
Source: leader.ir
