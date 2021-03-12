What did the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about ignorance and wisdom?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that in one part of his will and testament to his son in law and the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS), the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: O’ Ali, no poverty is worse than ignorance, and no wealth is better than wisdom and knowledge. And no loneliness is more terrifying than arrogance and egotism [1].

