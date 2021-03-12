Al-Kazemi & Al-Halbousi invite Al-Azhar’s Sheikh to travel to Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister and Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament invited Al-Azhar’ Sheikh to visit the country and he welcomed their action.

The Sunni Waqf Court of the country issued a statement this afternoon (Friday) announcing that “Saad Kambash”, the head of the court in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, met with “Ahmad Al-Tayeb”, the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and has conveyed the greetings of “Mustafa Al-Kazemi”, the Prime Minister and Mohammad al-Halbousi, Speaker of the House of Representatives (Parliament), to him.

According to the statement, Kambash, while expressing that the Iraqi government and people are proud of the history and high position of Al-Azhar among Muslims, delivered the written messages of Al-Kazemi and Al-Halbousi, in which they once again invited him to travel to Iraq.

Sheikh of Al-Azhar, for his part, while expressing his satisfaction with the content of the messages of the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament and sincere feelings in it towards this great religious center of the Islamic world, he welcomed the invitation.

The Iraqi Sunni Waqf Court also said in a statement that Kambash and al-Tayyib also discussed the case of Iraqi students at Al-Azhar University and ways to develop cooperation between the two sides.

Al-Kazemi and Al-Halbousi invited Sheikh of Al-Azhar just days after the unprecedented three-day visit of Pope Francis, the world’s Catholic Christian leader, to Iraq, where he visited some of the country’s cities, including Baghdad and Najaf Ashraf, Ur, Erbil, Mosul and Qarqush and met with the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of the world’s Shia Muslims.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English