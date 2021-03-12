Astan Quds Razavi unveils book titled “The Epic of Imam Sajjad (AS)”

At this ceremony, which was held in the presence of Hoj. Ahmad Marvi, the chief custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, Mohammad Sadeq Motamedian, governor of Khorasan Razavi Province, Hoj. Mohammad Baqer Farzaneh, Friday Prayer leader of Mashhad, Ayatollah Mesbah Ameli, director of Khorasan seminary. Hoj. Haj Ali Akbari, the Friday Prayer leader of Tehran, Hoj. Ali Akbari talked about Leader’s views on the life of the Infallible Imams (AS), especially Imam Sajjad (AS).

Among the scholars, researchers and old students of the Leader, he stated that a good initiative that has been taken in compiling this enlightening work is to address the principal theory at his book titled “A 250 Years Old Person” at the introduction of the book. We have to work hard on this glorious theory; This novel and attractive theory, in my opinion, is a Razavi reflection.

“In this theory, instead of focusing on a part of the conduct, a long-term period, i.e., the entire period of Imamate until the time of the Major Occultation, is examined with a research view. In this holistic approach, the rules and principles of this movement are extracted and many apparent contradictions about different behaviors of the Infallible Imams (AS) are studied,” he noted.

According to this theory, the historical proposition becomes a social thought; that is, the behaviors of the Imams become meaningful, inspiring and generalizable, and one sees a unified bond with a unified goal and an objectivity of the mission of the Imamate is seen in society.

He described the transformation of neutral concepts into dynamic concepts as another feature of this theory. “This theory explains that all the movements and even the silence of the Imam become meaningful, and in this view, strangeness and being oppressed is a platform for history-making and fundamental changes. There is a clear and inspiring interpretation of the life of the Imams and people can find their role at any time, because it fully interprets the obscure points and turns abstractions into social examples.”

According to Ali Akbari, the method invented by Iran’s Leader is the method of interrogating historical texts. Sometimes he does not even let a symbol pass and make it speak.

At the beginning of this meeting, Hoj. Saberi, the content production manager of the Islamic Revolution Publications presented a synopsis of the book and Hoj. Hashemi Gonabadi, a student of Ayatollah Khamenei, recounted his memories from Quran interpretation sessions in Leader’s presence at Karamat Mosque in the 70s.