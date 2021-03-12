Misuse of social networking sites, a matter of concern in Kashmir

In a message, Syed Karar Hashmi said that the best jokes are those based on truth and daily-life anecdotes but here our culture, ethics, the standard of lifestyle, identity all are at stake. Being humorous and laughing on permissible forms has been the Sunnah of Prophet Mohammad (s.a.w), but all frenzy mess been shared and watched will surely add fuel to the fire in tarnishing the image of Peer Veer Kashmir, Kashmiri and at the large arena of religious standing of ours.

Hashmi from Central Kashmir Ganderbal has appealed to religious clerics, enlightened citizens, organizations working for protection and preservation of Kashmiri Language, Non-Governmental organizations, Lawyers, and others to oppose all such videos having content against social ethics and morality intending to discourage negative environment and encourage positive ideas to flow across the globe for the wellbeing and peace for the humanity at large.