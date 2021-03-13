UN criticizes Swiss ban on Burqa

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations human rights office (OHCHR) criticized the Swiss referendum in favor of a “Burqa ban”. “Vague justifications on how the wearing of face coverings would be a threat to safety, health or the rights of others cannot be considered a legitimate reason for such an invasive restriction of fundamental freedoms,” the OHCHR said in a statement.

It added that “in the wake of a political publicity campaign with strong xenophobic undertones, Switzerland is joining the small number of countries where actively discriminating against Muslim women is now sanctioned by law”, which is “deeply regrettable”, swissinfo.ch reported.

“Women should not be forced to cover their faces. At the same time, the legal ban on face-coverings will unduly restrict women’s freedom to manifest their religion or beliefs and has a broader impact on their human rights,” the OHCHR commented. The leading U.N. expert on freedom of religion on Monday also criticized the Swiss move to ban burqa, saying that the “cloak of democracy” does a poor job hiding bigotry.

“Swiss voters have chosen the eve of the International Women’s Day to vote in a measure that violates the freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression of women and which discriminates against women!” tweeted Ahmed Shaheed, U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief. “A cloak of ‘democracy’ does not hide the underlying bigotry.”

The Islamic Central Council of Switzerland (ICCS) called the result a “big disappointment for all Muslims born in Switzerland and who grew up here.” Ferah Uluçay, the group’s secretary-general, said the vote “succeeded in anchoring the widespread Islamophobia in Switzerland in the constitution”, according to Daily Sabah .