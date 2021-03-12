Mahmoud Abbas’s letter of appreciation to Grand Ayatollah Sistani

SHAFAQNA- In a letter to the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and chairman of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization praised his positions in a meeting with the Pope.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the letter is as follows:

His Eminence the Grand Ayatollah Al-Sayyid Ali Al- Husseini Al-Sistani

Greetings and respect,

We are proud to offer the most sincere greetings to you on the occasion of the anniversary of Al-Isra wal-Mee’raj, and we ask God Almighty for your health and happiness, and the goodness and prosperity for dear Iraqi people and all the great nations of our Ummah, and recapturing their deprived lands and sanctuaries, especially the Al-Quds Al-Sharif, on the occasion of this pleasant event (the best of peace and blessings on it).

We eagerly followed the visit of Pope Francis, the Pope of the Catholic Church and the President of the Vatican, to your country and the historic meeting with your excellency and discussing the great challenges facing nations in these difficult times through faith in God and heavenly missions, morality, unity, solidarity, and the overcoming of reason and wisdom over violence and oppression.

We appreciate your support for the issues related to our region, especially your support for the just cause of Palestine and the legitimate struggle of our nation to achieve their rights in the field of freedom and independence.

