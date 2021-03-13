Photos: Commemorating night of Miʿrāj of Prophet (PBUH) in Hagia Sophia

SHAFAQNA- A ceremony to commemorate the night of the Miʿrāj (Ascension) of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) was held yesterday at the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

The Turkish Anadolu News Agency published photos of the commemoration of the anniversary of the Miʿrāj (Ascension) of the Prophet (PBUH), which was held yesterday, 27 Rajab, in the historic mosque of Hagia Sophia.

Among the Shia Muslims, the twenty-seventh of Rajab is Eid Mab’ath and for the Sunnis, the night of Israʾ and Miʿraj.

Miʿrāj (Ascension) means the ascension of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to the seventh heaven and his re-descent in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sunnis believe that the Prophet’s Mab’ath is in the month of Ramadan. According to some, Mab’ath took place on the night of Qadr and, as the famous saying goes, on the 21st of Ramadan. However, on the same day, there is no special celebration or ceremony for Mab’ath. According to many Sunni scholars, the night of the twenty-seventh of Rajab is the anniversary of the Miʿrāj of the Prophet, and they commemorate it as “Israʾand Miʿraj.”