Date :Saturday, March 13th, 2021 | Time : 00:04 |ID: 202768 | Print

Photos: Commemorating night of Miʿrāj of Prophet (PBUH) in Hagia Sophia

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A ceremony to commemorate the night of the Miʿrāj (Ascension) of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) was held yesterday at the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

The Turkish Anadolu News Agency published photos of the commemoration of the anniversary of the Miʿrāj (Ascension) of the Prophet (PBUH), which was held yesterday, 27 Rajab, in the historic mosque of Hagia Sophia.

Among the Shia Muslims, the twenty-seventh of Rajab is Eid Mab’ath and for the Sunnis, the night of Israʾ and Miʿraj.
Miʿrāj (Ascension) means the ascension of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to the seventh heaven and his re-descent in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sunnis believe that the Prophet’s Mab’ath is in the month of Ramadan. According to some, Mab’ath took place on the night of Qadr and, as the famous saying goes, on the 21st of Ramadan. However, on the same day, there is no special celebration or ceremony for Mab’ath. According to many Sunni scholars, the night of the twenty-seventh of Rajab is the anniversary of the Miʿrāj of the Prophet, and they commemorate it as “Israʾand Miʿraj.”

 


This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Photos: Terrorists severely slaughtere 11 Pakistani Shia Muslims in Balochistan
Muharram mourning rituals in Balkans
A No-Fly Zone in Karbala be Prepared for Drones on Ashura
Death toll from Quetta blast reaches 72 as two more lose battle for life
Photos: Shia Muslims in Quetta sit-in for 3rd day in cold weather with bodies of slain coal…
Bahrainis call for an end to sectarianism
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *