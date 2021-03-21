Jordanian religious scholar: Registration for World Quran Day requires discussion in international institutions

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Mustafa Aburman, a Jordanian religious scholar, said of the idea of ​​registering World Quran Day: “It is good that this proposal is discussed in international institutions so that Islamic countries can agree on the choice of that day.”

In 1999, the Dar al-Quran of Astan Quds Hussaini in Karbala launched the “World Quran Day” campaign on 27 Rajab 1441, at the same time as the anniversary of Prophet’s Mab’ath. The campaign put several programs on the agenda, and according to its officials, many Qaris and Quranic institutes from different countries welcomed it and sent videos of their recitations to the campaign officials. The campaign is not specific to Iraq, but Quranic institutes from around the world also participate in its programs.

Sheikh Mustafa Aburman, a member of the Union of Ulema of the Levant in Jordan, commented on the idea of ​​recording World Holy Quran Day, saying: “There is no doubt that this will honor the Holy Quran in the hearts of Muslims and it will be a Quranic occasion with special activities.”

Referring to determining the Eid Mab’ath or one of the nights of Qadr to commemorate the International Quran Day, he said: “It is good that this day is agreed upon by all participants in the movement, especially since the Islamic Ummah agreed on the revelation of the Quran in the holy month of Ramadan, but there is disagreement about the date of the day of resurrection (Mab’ath), while the Holy Quran always emphasizes Islamic unity. Also, different countries must agree to designate a day as an occasion related to scientific and academic forums.”

Regarding the role of international institutions, for example the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in recording this day, Aburman said: “These institutions will play an important role and should discuss the benefits and results of determining such a day, and we we have a duty to convince them of the importance of setting such a day.”

Regarding the importance of World Quran Day for Muslims around the world, he said: “This day is important in that it reminds us of the special place of the Quran in daily life and the life of Muslims should have a Quranic policy, and It is good to do research, studies and to launch conferences on the Qur’an; therefore, determining the day of the Qur’an does not mean that one day we should care about the Qur’an and leave it for the rest of the year.”

The Jordanian scholar emphasized: “We are in a time when we desperately need to strengthen the unity and rapprochement of religions and faiths, and the greatest thing that unites our hearts and unites our ranks is the book of God Almighty and the tradition of our Prophet (PBUH) and it is the duty of every Muslim to bow to the divine rites (Muslim rituals), let alone that the Muslim symbol is the book of God Almighty, which is an eternal divine miracle, and adhering to it brings the Muslim Ummah closer.”

Referring to the need for unity among the followers of the divine religions based on the text of the Qur’an, Aburman added: “In the Qur’an, especially in prayer, for example, we say, ‘Praise be to God, Lord of the universe.’

God does not say the Lord of the Muslims, but says the Lord of the universe which means that God belongs to all the worlds, but when we stop reading the Qur’an, we isolate and ignore others, which must be taken into account.”

stating that the proclamation of the World Quran Day shows the legitimacy of Islam and the clarity of the transcendence and divine teachings, which in our time have been distorted by incorrect interpretations, he said: “Some texts of the Qur’an can be interpreted in several meanings and are used by terrorist groups, especially in verses that have the meaning of struggle and defense, and interpret it in such a way as to promote terrorism legally.”

In confirmation of the invalidity of what ISIS says, Aburman referred to the Prophetic Hadith and added: The Holy Prophet (PBUH) says: There will emerge from the East some people who will recite the Qur’an but it will not exceed their throats and who will go out of (renounce) the religion (Islam) as an arrow passes through the game, and they will never come back to it unless the arrow, comes back to the middle of the bow (by itself) (i.e., impossible).

The Prophet (PBUH) calls such people ‘Mareqin’, whose current example is ISIS.

In the end, he clarified: Imam Ali (A.S) has said in a hadith that one day people with black flags invite people to the truth, but they themselves are not in the way of the truth. These people introduce themselves with nicknames such as Abu Khalid, Abu Dawud, and titles which are generally the names of cities, such as al-Baghdadi and al-Zarqawi. In the prophecy of Imam Ali (A.S) it is stated that these people have long hair and beard. ISIS also uses some of the hadiths of the Companions to justify their crimes, and the things that ISISs do existed in the early days of Islam.

This news is originally published by IQNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English