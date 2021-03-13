https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Nahjul-Balaghah1.jpg 196 250 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-13 10:23:542021-03-13 10:23:54Why is it necessary to avoid lying, jealousy and malice?
Why is it necessary to avoid lying, jealousy and malice?
SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Avoid lying which is disconnected from the belief. The truthful one is on the way of salvation and decency; but the liar is on the edge of the cliff of destruction and disgrace. Avoid jealousy as it destroys the belief like the wood which burns into ash. And do not be each other’s enemies and avoid malice, as it destroys everything [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 86.
