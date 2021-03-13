Quran competition planned in Gaza on Al-Quds Week

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Quran competition will be held in the Gaza Strip on the occasion of the international Jerusalem Al-Quds Week.

The Quran Memorization Department affiliated to the Awqaf Ministry said the competition will feature memorization of Surah al-Isra of the Quran, felestin al-youm reported.

Registration for the competition began on Sunday, March 7, and will end on March 15, it added. Winners will be awarded cash prizes, according to the department. British NGO Friends of Al-Aqsa launched its annual “Aqsa Week” of solidarity events a few days ago. This coincides with the international “Jerusalem al-Quds Week” from March 6 to 12.