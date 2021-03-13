UK: Sports coach takes tennis passion to mosques in Bradford

SHAFAQNA- A sports coach is taking tennis into mosques in Bradford.

As a role model for many young women and girls, Nalette Tucker set up the Sunnah Sports Academy Trust in 2014, offering sport lessons, including tennis coaching, to communities in Bradford. Four years later, she began delivering tennis sessions in a host of faith-based schools, churches, and mosques through the LTA SERVES program.

“In Bradford there is a large Muslim community and for the average Muslim child, they will go to school from 8:30am-3:30pm and then go home, get changed and go to the mosque from 5-7pm – so the kids would always say they didn’t have time” Nalette said.

She added that “We came up with an initiative where we would go into the mosques and offer to deliver sessions for free, provide all the equipment and train up their staff, just so we could come in for an hour to do some sport.It took off and now we’re working with 20 organizations in Bradford, giving children access to physical education that they wouldn’t normally have outside of school”, About Islam reported.