WFP reports an increase in average poverty in Iraq

SHAFQANA- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Iraq has announced an average poverty rate of 31.7 percent, while calling on donors to provide extra support.

“The World Food Programme has monitored food prices, including the average food basket rate, at 2,100 calories a day,” Abdirahman Meygag, a representative of the World Food Programme in Iraq, told a news conference.

He added that 10 percent of Iraqis use conventional strategies to help their situation because they do not have enough food to eat, and about 35% of them buy cheaper food and about 27% on credit.

Meygag noted that the World Food Programme has expanded its activities this year in southern Iraq, where poverty indicators are worse.

