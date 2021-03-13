Sri Lanka to ban burqa ,minister says

SHAFAQNA- Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than 1,000 Islamic schools known, the minister of public security said.

Sarath Weerasekara said he had signed a paper on Friday seeking the approval of the cabinet of ministers to ban burkas – outer garments that cover the body and face worn by some Muslim women.

Weerasekara also said the government will ban more than 1,000 madrassas, saying they are not registered with the authorities and do not follow the national education policy.The decision to ban burqas and madrassas is the latest move affecting the Indian Ocean island nation’s minority Muslims, The Guardian reported.