Date :Saturday, March 13th, 2021 | Time : 20:40 |ID: 202898 | Print

Sri Lanka to ban burqa ,minister says

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than 1,000 Islamic schools known, the minister of public security said.

Sarath Weerasekara said he had signed a paper on Friday seeking the approval of the cabinet of ministers to ban burkas – outer garments that cover the body and face worn by some Muslim women.

Weerasekara also said the government will ban more than 1,000 madrassas, saying they are not registered with the authorities and do not follow the national education policy.The decision to ban burqas and madrassas is the latest move affecting the Indian Ocean island nation’s minority Muslims, The Guardian reported.

You might also like
UN Special Rapporteur Urges Sri Lanka to Tackle Anti-Muslim Hate Propaganda
Swiss votes to ban wearing of Burqa and Niqab in public places
UN: Sri Lanka’s cremation of COVID victims amounts to a human rights violation
Anti-Muslim attacks continue despite Sri Lanka's state of emergency
Sri Lanka Prime Minister says Kandy anti-Muslim clashes an organized attack
Saudi influence curtailed by Sri Lanka after Wahhabi-inspired bombings
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *