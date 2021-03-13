Date :Saturday, March 13th, 2021 | Time : 21:32 |ID: 202905 | Print

Car bomb blast kills at least eight people in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-Afghan officials said  that a powerful car bomb blast has killed at least eight people and wounded more than 50 others in western Herat province .

Rafiq Sherzai, a spokesman for the provincial hospital, said the death toll from Friday’s explosion in the city of Herat is expected to rise because several of the injured were in a critical condition. One among the dead and 11 of the wounded were Afghan security forces personnel while the remainder were civilians, including women and children, said Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian. No one has claimed responsibility, AlJazeera reported.

