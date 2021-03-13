Iraqi Sunni Waqf Court: Al-Azhar’s Sheikh & an Egyptian religious delegation to travel to Iraq soon

SHAFAQNA- “Saad Kambash,” the head of the Iraqi Sunni Waqf (Endowment) Court, said today (Saturday) that an Egyptian religious delegation headed by Sheikh of Al-Azhar will travel to Iraq soon.

Kambash said that during his official visit to Egypt, he met with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, and handed him two letters of invitation from Mustafa al-Kazemi and Muhammad al-Halbousi to travel to Baghdad.

Noting that Sheikh of Al-Azhar promised to travel to Iraq as soon as possible, he said: “Sheikh of Al-Azhar has expressed a great desire to advance his visit to Iraq.”

The head of Iraq’s Sunni Endowment Court noted that an invitation would soon be sent to Mohammed Mokhtar Gomaa, Egypt’s Minister of Endowments and the head of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, as well as Mufti Shawki Ibrahim.

The head of the Iraqi Sunni Waqf (Endowment) Court had previously met with Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyeb, the Sheikh of Al-Azhar in Cairo.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English