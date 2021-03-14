Date :Sunday, March 14th, 2021 | Time : 00:24 |ID: 202916 | Print

Karbala under spring rain+ video

/0 Comments/in , , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- It rained in Karbala in Saturday morning and a group of pilgrims attended the Bayn al-Haramayn and whispered the Dua Tawassul ( Tawassul Prayer).

Saturday morning, 29th Rajab, it rained in Karbala and the rain of divine mercy made the pilgrims happy in the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S); so that from early in the morning, a group of Hussaini lovers went to the shrine of that Imam.

Also, a group of pilgrims, entering the shrine of Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S), recited the Faraj prayer and held prayers under the dome of the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S). The Dua Tawassul ( Tawassul Prayer) was also broadcast from the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) and some pilgrims whispered this Dua under the rain between the two holy shrines and prayed.

Here are some photos from this event in Karbala:

 

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
India held the 26th Annual Hussain Day Convention
Imam Hussain uprising, spread hope among Yemenis to continue resistance against Saudi aggression+ Video
Infographics: 62 Key Points about Imam Husayn (A.S) and the Event of Karbala (Part 3)
Infographics: 62 Key Points about Imam Husayn (A.S) and the Event of Karbala (Part 6)
“For no one the heavens wept for forty days save Yahya and Hussain”
More than 250 citizens in remote areas of Karbala received free medical services by the team of…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *