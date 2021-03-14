Karbala under spring rain+ video

SHAFAQNA- It rained in Karbala in Saturday morning and a group of pilgrims attended the Bayn al-Haramayn and whispered the Dua Tawassul ( Tawassul Prayer).

Saturday morning, 29th Rajab, it rained in Karbala and the rain of divine mercy made the pilgrims happy in the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S); so that from early in the morning, a group of Hussaini lovers went to the shrine of that Imam.

Also, a group of pilgrims, entering the shrine of Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S), recited the Faraj prayer and held prayers under the dome of the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S). The Dua Tawassul ( Tawassul Prayer) was also broadcast from the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) and some pilgrims whispered this Dua under the rain between the two holy shrines and prayed.

Here are some photos from this event in Karbala:

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English