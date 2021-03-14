Prohibition of holding public Iftar dinners during Ramadan in UAE & Egypt

SHAFAQNA- Officials in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have banned the holding of public iftar dinners during the holy month of Ramadan and I’tikaaf during the month, following precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Coordinating Council for Ajman Charities and Endowments in the United Arab Emirates has announced the revocation of all permits for public iftar dinners during Ramadan next year.

The council stressed the need for all charitable communities in the UAE to adhere to and coordinate with the council’s decisions in determining the number and quality of meals.

The council stressed that charities should not distribute Iftar meals inside mosques and residential neighborhoods. Otherwise, these populations will be warned.

The council also noted that the Iftar distribution time will begin after the evening prayer and will end one hour before the Maghrib call to prayer. In addition, gatherings to prepare or coordinate the distribution of iftar are prohibited, and these measures will be taken to maintain the health of the fasting people.

Al-Yawm Al-Sabeeh news website also announced that in Egypt, Tarawih prayers will be held during the holy month of Ramadan, only in mosques where Friday prayers are held, in accordance with health protocols.

According to Egyptian officials, due to the conditions of the Corona outbreak, setting up Iftar dinners, holding I’tikaaf ceremonies, reopening mosques and religious sites during the holy month of Ramadan are prohibited, and all protocols and health measures and maintaining social distance must be observed.

According to the decision, all Corona laws must be strictly enforced, but there is no prohibition on performing Tarawih prayers in homes, as this will reduce social distance and reduce gathering time in one place.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English