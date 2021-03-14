More than 23,000 liters of sterilizers used for disinfecting carpets at Prophet’s Mosque

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: More than 23,000 liters of eco-friendly sterilizers have been used for disinfecting carpets at Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (The Prophet’s Mosque) in Medina and the Bab Al Salam corridor over the past three months.

The step comes as part of precautionary measures taken to ensure the safety of visitors of The Prophet’s Mosque under the coronavirus pandemic, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.It said fragrances were used more than 7,743 times to perfume the mosque during the same period.

Committees overseeing the mosque have been changing 450 carpets, and replacing the ones used at the mosque’s Al-Rawda Al-Sharifa spot every ten days. The mosque has been applying preventive precautionary measures by distancing individuals using spacing marks on carpets to avoid congestion.