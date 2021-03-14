Date :Sunday, March 14th, 2021 | Time : 16:04 |ID: 202985 | Print

Egypt begins construction of Mega Mosque

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  Egypt started construction of a big Islamic-cultural center, which includes a large mosque.

Titled “Egypt Mosque”, the place of worship will have the capacity to accommodate 107,000 worshipers. Mahmood Abbas, an official with a construction company working on the project, said the mosque’s minarets will be 140 meters high, RT Arabic reported. It will also include a series of large halls for religious ceremonies and celebrations, as well as Quran memorization centers for men, women and children, he sai.

Abbas added that it will have a parking capacity of more than 3,000 vehicles. The mosque is being built in the New Administrative Capital, a large-scale project of a new capital city in Egypt that has been under construction since 2015.

You might also like
Egypt: Widespread Mosque sterilizations ahead of return of Friday prayers
Egypt to contribute to Quranic education in Pakistan
Egypt reopens crossing with Gaza for 3 days
Qatar Open For Dialogue With Saudi Arabia Even Though Negotiations Suspended: Foreign Minister
Video: Egyptians' anti-Sisi protests reached to downtown Cairo
Mus'haf attributed to Uthman at National Library of Egypt+Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *