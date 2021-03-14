Egypt begins construction of Mega Mosque

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Egypt started construction of a big Islamic-cultural center, which includes a large mosque.

Titled “Egypt Mosque”, the place of worship will have the capacity to accommodate 107,000 worshipers. Mahmood Abbas, an official with a construction company working on the project, said the mosque’s minarets will be 140 meters high, RT Arabic reported. It will also include a series of large halls for religious ceremonies and celebrations, as well as Quran memorization centers for men, women and children, he sai.

Abbas added that it will have a parking capacity of more than 3,000 vehicles. The mosque is being built in the New Administrative Capital, a large-scale project of a new capital city in Egypt that has been under construction since 2015.