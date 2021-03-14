Date :Sunday, March 14th, 2021 | Time : 19:42 |ID: 203001 | Print

Kosovo opens embassy in Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA- Kosovo officially opened its embassy Jerusalem al-Quds.

The embassy was opened during a brief ceremony during which Kosovo’s flag was raised in front of the building in Jerusalem, the Kosovo foreign ministry said in a statement.The move comes after Israel recognised Kosovo’s independence.

Serbia has refused to acknowledge the independence of its former province, so while Kosovo has now been recognised by much of the western world, its rejection by Belgrade’s key allies Russia and China has locked it out of the United Nations, The Guardian reported.

