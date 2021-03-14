Sha’ban; the month of Allah’s mercy and pleasure

SHAFAQNA– Sha’ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, is considered the month of Allah’s mercy and pleasure.

The month of Sha’ban is one of the most valuable opportunities Muslims have, and it is so called because in this month the Arabs used to disperse (tasha’aba) in search of water, or it was said that it is so called because it sha’aba (branches out or emerges) i.e., it appears between the months of Rajab and Ramadan.

Sha’ban is packed with opportunities to maximise Muslims good deeds and draw closer to the Prophet (PBUH) by sending Salawat (blessings) upon him.

In this period of time one’s efforts and attempts are more rewarded and the journey towards Allah gets quicker.

This is a reminder to Muslims to pay extra attention to ‌good deeds in Sha’ban and maximise the worship of God, rather than neglecting this month in favour of Ramadan.

Many traditions have been reported about the merits of the month of Sha’ban and the great rewards obtained from practicing devotional acts during it. The Holy Prophet (PBUH), to whom this month is attributed, used to fast during this month and encourage others to imitate him by connecting the fasting of this month with the obligatory fasting of Ramadan.

The Sermon Given by the Prophet (PBUH) on the Last Friday Of Sha’ban on the Reception of the Month of Ramadan

“O People !“Indeed ahead of you is the blessed month of Allah. A month of blessing, mercy and forgiveness. A month which with Allah is the best of months. Its days, the best of days, its nights, the best of nights, and its hours, the best of hours. It is the month which invites you to be the guests of Allah and invites you to be one of those near to Him. Each breath you take glorifies him; your sleep is worship, your deeds are accepted and your supplications are answered”.

Shaykh al-Qummi has referred, yet briefly, to some of these traditions. Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (A.S) is reported to have said:

Imam Ali ibn al-Hussain Zayn al-Abidin (A.S) used to gather all his companions at the beginning of Sha’ban and say to them,

“O my companions, do you know what this month is? It is Sha’ban. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) used to say, ‘Sha’ban is my month.’ You should thus fast during this month as a sign of your love for your Prophet (PBUH) and as a sign of seeking nearness to your Lord. I swear by Him, Who grasps my soul in His Hand, that I heard my father Hussain (A.S), saying that he heard Imam Ali, the Commander of the Faithful (A.S), saying: “Anyone who fasts during Sha’ban for the love of the Messenger of Allah (S) to seek nearness to Almighty Allah, Almighty Allah will love him, and draw him nearer to Himself on the Day of Resurrection, and definitely reward him with Paradise.”

The supplication of the Holy Month of Sha’ban; the famous (Munajat al-Shabaniyyah) narrated by the Commander of the Faithful Imam Ali (A.S) and other infallible Imams of Prophet (PBUH)’s Ahl al-Bayt, is one of the most precious mystic supplications.

It is reported with regard to this supplication that it is the munajat of Imam Ali, peace be with him and his descendants, and that all of the immaculate Imams, peace be with them, called upon Allah by this devotion.

This devotion is truly an introduction to admonish and prepare man to accept the responsibilities of the blessed month of Ramadan, and it is possible that it is also to remind the aware person of the motive for fasting and its valuable fruits.

Historically, momentous events also took place during Sha’ban which deserve to be commemorated:

Birth of Imam al-Hussain (A.S) (Sha’ban 3, 4 AH)

Birth of Abbas ibn Ali (A.S) (Sha’ban 4, 26 AH)

‌‌Birth of Imam al-Sajjad (A.S) (Sha’ban 5, 38 AH)

Birth of Imam al-Mahdi (A.S) (Sha’ban 15, 255 AH)

Source:

-The Role of the Ahl al-Bayt in Building the Virtuous Community Book Eight: The System of Devotional Acts of the Virtuous Community, Sayyid Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim

– Special Salawat of the month of Sha’ban, Seyed Mahmoud Madani

– Self Building, Ibrahim Amini

– Jihad al-Akbar, The Greatest Jihad: Combat with the Self ,Sayyid Ruhullah Musawi Khomeini

-Reflections on Munajat Sha’baniyyah, Mohammad Ali Shomali

– Supplications for the Month of Ramadhan