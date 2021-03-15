Flights to Iraq suspended for a week due to Corona outbreak

SHAFAQNA- Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Iraq and its transfer from that country to the Iranian city of Ahwaz, the Civil Aviation Authority has finally announced that flights to Iraq will be suspended for a week.

The public relations of the Civil Aviation Authority announced in a statement: All flights of domestic and Iraqi airlines of Iraqi origin will be suspended for one week from 24/12/99.

The statement said that this decision has been taken due to the outbreak of a new type of Coronavirus (English version) and in order to take the necessary precautions and protect the health of citizens. Also, all airlines are required to inform passengers in a timely manner.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English