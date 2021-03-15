Date :Monday, March 15th, 2021 | Time : 01:14 |ID: 203039 | Print

Video: Reporters Without Borders Charges Prince Bin Salman and Accomplices with Crimes Against Humanity

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA-

Reporters without Borders charges Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his accomplices with crimes against humanity for murdering Jamal Khashoggi and persecuting/torturing other Saudi journalists. 

Reporters Without Borders lawyer Paul Coppin talks about the 500-page complaint he has filed with a German court detailing the savage and inhuman treatment of Saudi journalists ordered by Prince Bin Salman and carried out by his close associates and other members of the Saudi Government. Coppin also explains why these activities are legally classified as crimes against humanity.

 

You might also like
Saudi Arabia banned marriage under 18 years olds
First Saudi Arabian Shia woman on trial over protests
US Senate Votes to Block Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE in Bipartisan Rebuke
Lawyer: Saudi Arabia seeks to execute another group of Shia citizens
Donald Trump,Saudi Arabia , UAE, Iran Trump deploys reinforcements to Persian Gulf to defend Its own assets, not US allies
Photos: Great celebration of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Shia Muslims in Saudi…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *