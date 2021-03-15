Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Shaʽban

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Shaʽban

Sha’ban, the eighth month in the Hijri lunar calendar, is one of the holy Islamic months attributed to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

“Rajab is Allah’s month, Sha’ban my month and Ramadan the month of my Ummah”

The Messenger of God, peace and blessings of God be upon him