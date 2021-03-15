Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Shaʽban

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/6E758853-CF26-4FEB-9033-A7D94B3A9338.jpeg 750 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-15 21:39:382021-03-15 21:39:38Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Shaʽban
“Rajab is Allah’s month, Sha’ban my month and Ramadan the month of my Ummah”
SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.
Shaʽban
Sha’ban, the eighth month in the Hijri lunar calendar, is one of the holy Islamic months attributed to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).
The Messenger of God, peace and blessings of God be upon him
