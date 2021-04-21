Date :Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 | Time : 05:10 |ID: 203049 | Print
Shia, Shia Islam, Shia Graph

Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Shia

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Shia

The word Shia is an abbreviation of “Shia Ali” and the term refers to those who believe that the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) has designated Imam Ali (A.S) as his immediate successor.

“Our Shia are the people of piety and diligence, loyalty and honesty, and asceticism and worship.”
Imam Sadiq (A.S)


French

Chiite
Le mot Chiite est une abréviation de «Chiite d’Ali» et le terme se réfère à ceux qui croient que le Prophète de l’Islam (P) a désigné l’Imam Ali (A.S) comme son successeur immédiat.

«Nos Chiites sont des gens de piété et de diligence, de loyauté et d’honnêteté, d’ascèse et d’adoration.»
Imam Sadiq (A.S)

Spanish

Shiíta

La palabra Shiíta es una abreviatura de “Shia Ali” y se refiere a los que creen que el Profeta del Islam (PBD) ha elegido al Imam Ali (A.S) como su sucesor.

“Nuestras Shiítas son de vía recta, de piedad, de bien, de fe y de victoria y vencer.”

Imam Sadiq (A.S)

