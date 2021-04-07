Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Islam

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Islam

Islam is one of the monotheistic and Abrahamic religions and the last religion of God. Muhammad (PBUH) is the Prophet of Islam and the last divine prophet. His book is the Quran, which has been revealed to him by God. The call to Islam began in 610 AD in Mecca on the Arabian Peninsula.‌

“True Religion in the Sight of Allah is Only Islam.”

Holy Quran (3:19)

French

Islam

L’Islam est l’une des religions monothéistes et abrahamiques et la dernière religion de Dieu. Muhammad (P) est le prophète de l’Islam et le dernier prophète divin. Son livre est le Coran, qui lui a été révélé par Dieu. L’appel à l’Islam a commencé en 610 après JC à la Mecque dans la Péninsule Arabique.

«Certes, la religion acceptée d’Allah, c’est l’Islam.»

Saint Coran (3:19)



Spanish

Islam

El Islam es una de las religiones monoteístas, abrahámicas y es la última religión de Dios. El profeta Muhammad (PBD) es el profeta del Islam y el último profeta divino. Su libro es el Corán que le fue revelado por Dios. La invitación al Islam se comenzó en 610 d.C en La Meca en la Península Arábiga.

“Ciertamente, la Religión, para Alá, es el Islam.”

Corán, 3:19